Commissioner commends elections for student councils across public schools of south Punjab

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar said that the elections for student councils were held across the public schools of all districts of south Punjab was a commendable initiative of its kind in the country. He made these remarks while observing elections of students councils here on Thursday. He also said that unlike students unions, where students with political inclinations participated, the criteria for students schools councils was such that only hardworking, capable and disciplined students could contest and get elected. Furthermore, entire phenomenon of students councils would operate under a disciplined and controlled environment, and a serious violation could even lead to their dissolution.
As regards the responsibilities, it was stated that the students councils would primarily organise co-curricular and sports activities at the campuses. Moreover, they would carry out 2-way communication between the school administration and the students on issues of mutual concern, as and when needed.
In #istrict Bahawalpur, more than 110,725 students casted their votes to elect office bearers including presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries and class representatives in 478 middle and high schools—both boys and girls. Long queues of students were observed outside the make-shift polling booths in schools since early morning who were excited about casting their votes. Results were later announced in front of jubilant crowds who were eagerly waiting for the outcome. Earlier, assistant commissioners of various tehsils visited the schools alongwith officers of the School Education Department to oversee the elections and express solidarity with the students.
The elections of student councils had been organised on the pattern of general elections held at higher levels in the country, and entailed constitution of an Election Commission, nomination of candidates, election campaigns, use of ballot papers, and casting of votes. The stated objectives of the entire exercise have been to develop and nurture leadership skills in the students as well as to equip them with life skills such as management, communication, public relationing etc. It would in fact introduce and strengthen democratic values at grassroots level in a country whose record is far from satisfactory on this account.