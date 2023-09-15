Couple shot dead, two women killed in separate incidents in Karachi

KARACHI-Unidentified armed man gunned down a couple inside their house in Korangi Industrial Area, police said on Thursday.

SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi said that unknown culprit barged into a residential house and shot dead Mishal Khan and his wife Kiran.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police gathered the evidences from crime scene. SSP Nizai said that the incident seems to be honour killing. However, a case has been registered into the incident and investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, two including a woman and her daughter were killed while another person injured when an over speeding car hit a motorcycle in the metropolis late on Wednesday night. According to details, a reckless driven car knocked down a motorcycle in Firdous Colony area of Landhi in Karachi.

As a result of accident, a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot while another person sustained wounds. The car driver fled the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the driver at large