Friday, September 15, 2023
Court accepts Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema’s request for treatment at hospital

Agencies
September 15, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An an­ti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday ordered jail au­thorities to get the PTI lead­ers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema treated at hospital for their health is­sues. Anti-Terrorism Court Ad­ministrator Judge Abhar Gul Khan approved request of Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Dr Yas­min Rashid for her treatment. Rashid had sought permission to get her examined for can­cer at the Services Hospital, on which the court ordered jail authorities to conduct her can­cer tests at the Services Hos­pital. In this regard, the court asked that the prison authori­ties to take Rashid to the hos­pital for a cancer test. It should be noted that Tehreek-e-In­saf leader Rashid is in jail in the May 9 arson and siege cas­es. Separately, the anti-terror­ism court of Ab har Gul Khan ordered PTI leader and for­mer Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to be trans­ferred to the hospital for treat­ment. There has been signif­icant progress in the petition for the treatment of PTI lead­er and former governor Chee­ma. Lawyers had filed an ap­plication on behalf of Cheema, in which it was said that PTI leader was presented in court in a wheelchair. 

Agencies

