ISLAMABAD - Ad­ditional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Thursday set September 27 as the date for the indictment of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case for allegedly inciting government employees to revolt. During the hearing, the prosecution pro­vided all the case record to the lawyer of Fawad Chaudhry. The court adjourned the hearing till September 27.