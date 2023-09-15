$200,000 recovered in Peshawar raid

Peshawar - Excise police have recovered $200,000 in US dollars and arrested two individuals here on Thursday. Azlan Aslam, additional SHO of Excise Police Station in Peshawar, informed the media that, acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a vehicle on the Ring Road and discovered the currency inside it.

Two culprits, both from Mardan, were taken into custody. “Now black dollars are being smuggled. This is a new kind of smuggling,” he added.

He further stated that both the recovered money and the suspects have been handed over to the FIA for further investigations.