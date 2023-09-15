Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

$200,000 recovered in Peshawar raid

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Excise police have recovered $200,000 in US dollars and arrested two individuals here on Thursday. Azlan Aslam, additional SHO of Excise Police Station in Peshawar, informed the media that, acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a vehicle on the Ring Road and discovered the currency inside it.

 Two culprits, both from Mardan, were taken into custody. “Now black dollars are being smuggled. This is a new kind of smuggling,” he added.

He further stated that both the recovered money and the suspects have been handed over to the FIA for further investigations.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023