ECP has authority to announce election date: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said under Article 218(3) of the Constitution the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had the authority to announce a date for the general elections. The caretaker government would fully facilitate and assist the ECP in holding free, fair and transparent elections, he said while talking to a private channel.
The minister said the Election Commission had already announced that the delimitation of constituencies would be completed by November 30, and soon after that it would hopefully announce the election schedule. He underlined the need for reposing trust in the ECP which was a constitutional institution. Responding to a query, Solangi said the ECP had been actively working on election since the approval of the result of fresh census by the Council of Common Interests.