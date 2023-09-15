Friday, September 15, 2023
ECP has authority to announce election date: Solangi

ECP has authority to announce election date: Solangi
Agencies
September 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said under Ar­ticle 218(3) of the Constitution the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) had the authority to announce a date for the general elections. The caretaker government would fully facilitate and as­sist the ECP in holding free, fair and transparent elections, he said while talking to a private channel.

The minister said the Election Commission had already announced that the delimitation of con­stituencies would be completed by November 30, and soon after that it would hopefully announce the election schedule. He underlined the need for reposing trust in the ECP which was a constitu­tional institution. Responding to a query, Solangi said the ECP had been actively working on elec­tion since the approval of the result of fresh cen­sus by the Council of Common Interests.

Agencies

