ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country : PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says Election Commission of Pakistan being a mandated body will decide about definite timeline for general elections.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said parliament passed the law in this regard that was also asented by the President.

The Prime Minister said the government will assist the electoral process in a transparent way.

To a question about duration of caretaker government, the Prime Minister said any timeline will be within the ambit of law and constitution.

About power sector issues, Anwaar-ul -Haq Kakar said a steering committee has been formed headed by Finance Minister to resolve all issues through a comprehensive mechanism.

He said the administrative response has already been initiated by taking the provincial governments on board.

He however said there is a need of consistent policies and appropriate action to address issues on long term basis.