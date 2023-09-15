Friday, September 15, 2023
Fawad Hassan Fawad takes oath as interim federal minister
Web Desk
4:21 PM | September 15, 2023
Former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad sworn in as a caretaker federal minister on Friday. 

President Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Fawad served in BPS-22 grade as the Principal Secretary to two Prime Ministers -- Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also remained principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. The interim minister has faced NAB charges of owning illegal assets worth billions of rupees.  

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Fawad in July 2018 on charges of corruption in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and three other projects.

An accountability court in Lahore acquitted Fawad, his wife, brother and Dr Anjum Hassan in 2020 after the NAB failed to provide any sold evidence against him.

