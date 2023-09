FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished structures of five ille­gal colonies in addition to sealing their sales office in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

FDA Director General (DG) Muham­mad Asif Chaudhry, in a statement, said on Thursday that the enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found five colonies illegal, as those were developed without permis­sion from the competent authority and completing the codal requirements.