Flooding issues

I hereby submit a report on the flood situation in Pakistan. Floods have become a common oc­currence in our country during the rainy season. This time, they have affected many cities and villages, with some areas experiencing the worst conditions.

Floods in Pakistan are a calam­ity. We live in a modern age re­markable for its scientific ad­vancements, yet humanity has failed to completely overcome the challenge of floods. However, we can attribute the adverse results of floods to certain events. Floods destroy everything that humans have achieved after years of strug­gle. It is a horrifying phenomenon, demolishing houses and buildings, uprooting electric and telephone poles, and rendering thousands of people homeless.

Last year, a massive flood swept through our village. I heard that such a significant flood had not occurred in the village for a hun­dred years. At 11 o’clock in the morning, we left our house upon hearing a loud noise and discov­ered that a flood was underway. We abandoned our homes and belongings and sought refuge in a higher place where there was no danger of flooding. Many peo­ple lost their lives and proper­ties, resulting in a severe finan­cial loss for us. We cannot forget the terrible time we endured during this flood.

It would be an honour if you could publish this report in your newspaper, and I hope the con­cerned authorities will recognise the gravity of the situation and take measures to address the is­sue of flooding.

KAMREEN,

Karachi.