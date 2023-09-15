Governor Punjab chairs UET Senate meeting

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman chaired the 40th meeting of the Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), which approved the university budget for the year 2023-24, here on Thursday. During the meeting, industry-academia relations and other issues of the university were also discussed. The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Registrar Muhammad Asif, members of UET Senate, faculties, deans and chairpersons of various departments. The vice-chancellor highlighted the steps taken for betterment of students, faculty members, staff, and the university. The Punjab governor said the UET was one of the prestigious educational institutions of the country. He said that the UET graduates were proving their mettle at national and international level. He said that developing links between academia and industries is need of the hour.