Governor Punjab chairs UET Senate meeting

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman chaired the 40th meeting of the Senate of the University of En­gineering and Technology (UET), which approved the university budget for the year 2023-24, here on Thursday. During the meeting, industry-academia relations and other issues of the university were also discussed. The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Registrar Muhammad Asif, mem­bers of UET Senate, faculties, deans and chairpersons of various de­partments. The vice-chancellor highlighted the steps taken for bet­terment of students, faculty mem­bers, staff, and the university. The Punjab governor said the UET was one of the prestigious educational institutions of the country. He said that the UET graduates were prov­ing their mettle at national and international level. He said that developing links between academia and industries is need of the hour.