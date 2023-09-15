Hafiz Hamdullah among 11 injured in Mastung blast

MASTUNG - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah was among 11 people injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Thursday.

Mobile phone foot­age broadcast on televi­sion showed a bloodied Hamdullah being sup­ported by two gunmen as he spoke.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Muneem told media that 11 people had been injured in the incident so far, adding that they were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

Speaking to a pri­vate TV channel, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that Ham­dullah was injured but not critically. “He is okay. He is injured but the situation is not critical […] the gunmen and the others accompany­ing him also sustained minor injuries but they are okay. There is no serious issue at the moment.”

He said that Hamdullah and the others were travelling from Quetta to Kalat, adding that the incident oc­curred after they crossed Mastung.

“We still do not know if it was a sui­cide blast or a planted bomb,” he add­ed. “According to the information I have received, Hamdullah sahib and two persons are injured. All are okay and the matter is not serious.”

Ghauri said that the injured had been shifted to a hospital in Quetta.

Separately, Balochistan Interim Home Minister Zubair Jamali strong­ly condemned the incident and di­rected the relevant authorities to submit a report in this regard.

He directed the district adminis­tration to help the injured, while also praying for their swift recovery. He said that all possible resources would be utilised to eliminate terrorists.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Ka­kar strongly condemned the “das­tardly attack” and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured per­sons. He also stressed that the en­tire nation was standing united in the face of terrorism.

Meanwhile, caretaker Informa­tion Minister Murtaza Solangi said targeting innocent citizens and po­litical personalities was a coward­ly act and elements involved in terrorism do not deserve any leni­ency. He highlighted that the whole nation stands united against this menace.

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident and prayed for the injured. “Terrorists and facil­itators involved in terrorism should be brought under the law,” he said.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister re­tired Justice Maqbool Baqar also condemned the blast and expressed grief over the people injured in the incident. “The nation stands united against terrorism,” he said in a state­ment, praying for the swift recov­ery of the injured. Meanwhile, Sindh police chief Riffat Mukhtar direct­ed the provincial police to remain on high alert in light of the blast in Mastung, and to carry out their du­ties with utmost vigilance and dili­gence. While no group has taken re­sponsibility for today’s blast, the JUI-F has been a target of the Islam­ic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). In the past, the ISKP has targeted several local leaders of the JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur, sus­pecting them of having close ties with the Taliban administration in neighbouring Afghanistan.