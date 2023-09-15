Hashoo Foundation launches new outlet at Pearl Continental Bhurban

ISLAMABAD-On Thursday, Hashoo Foundation officially launched its new outlet, “Crafts of Compassion”, at Pearl Continental Bhurban. This pop up offers a wide range of exquisite Afghan products, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of Afghanistan. Each purchase from the outlet directly supports the empowerment and livelihoods of Afghan refugees. The event was attended by UNHCR, the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees Office and other partners of Hashoo Foundation, who commended the initiative and its impact on empowering Afghan refugees.

Hashoo Foundation’s Acting Country Director, Abdul Waheed emphasized the profound impact of promoting Afghan products, highlighting the importance of empowering women and vulnerable groups for long-term economic growth and stability. He stated that by championing these products, Crafts of Compassion ensures that Afghan women and youth can flourish and thrive, even in the face of adversity. During the gathering, the UNHCR and CAR representatives applauded Hashoo Foundation’s approach and shared their resolve to continue the impact-oriented work. They stated that these initiatives equip refugees with the necessary skills to achieve self-sufficiency and establish sustainable livelihoods.

Nadia, a beneficiary of the program, expressed that: “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity provided by the Hashoo Foundation and UNHCR. With their support, I was able to turn my passion for my generations old craft into a business. The resources and training I received have been invaluable in helping me start and grow my venture. I am excited to see where this journey takes me and I am forever thankful to them for believing in me.” This inauguration ceremony marked an essential milestone in Hashoo Foundation’s mission to empower and uplift the lives of beneficiaries through the UNHCR-HF LIVE HMT project. It stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of all those involved in this noble endeavour.