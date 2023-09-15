Friday, September 15, 2023
Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country
8:12 AM | September 15, 2023
Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas..

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:  Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh twelve, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade. 

