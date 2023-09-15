Hunting with hounds

The Democrats are buoyed by the PPP’s U-turn demand for no delay in the election. PTI sup­porters are agog that one of the mainstream parties has taken up their stance.

However, it’s PPP’s old habit to place its eggs in as many bas­kets as possible. The PPP lead­ership transforms into ultra-Sin­dhi nationalists by chanting the slogan “Marvesoon Par Sindh na Desoon” (we will sacrifice our lives but will never give up the resources and soil of Sindh). Then, they become staunch fed­eralists by shouting “Pakistan Khapay” (we want Pakistan). PPP is prone to changing skins: social­ists, rightists, moderates, leftists, federalists, proponents of pro­vincial autonomy, and so on. One day, they present themselves as anti-establishment, and on an­other day, they transform into pro-establishment. One day, they thunder “roti, kapra, aur makan” (food, clothing, and shelter), and the next moment, they snatch the very morsel from the mouths of the masses by pursuing anti-poor policies and actions.

One day, it calls itself the par­ty of peasants and, for cosmetic purposes, distributes land among a few landless individuals. On the next day, or even simultaneously, it seizes every inch of land from the very poor and hands it over to Bahria Town or its close col­leagues, expanding the Zardari family’s extensive landholdings. At one moment, it announces its in­tention to root out feudalism, and the next instant, it is seen domi­nated by feudal lords who call the shots in their respective “states,” plundering state-owned lands, re­sources, and institutions.

With these double standards evident in all its actions, the PPP has lost ground to other political forces in most parts of the coun­try except Sindh. The reasons for its stronghold in Sindh include the absence of a vibrant alterna­tive political force, the loyalty of the people of Sindh to the Bhut­to family, and the underhanded practices of election manipulation by the PPP, both before and after the elections.

PPP’s current leadership of­ten considers its critics to be an­ti-people. However, in reality, a large number of conscientious people want the party to return to its roots as a people-friendly political force, not just in words but in deeds. It’s true that feudal­ism and other exploiting classes cannot be eradicated immediate­ly, but at the very least, the party that came into being as the Peo­ple’s Party should not strength­en the exploitative forces, and it should abandon its habit of trying to please everyone.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.