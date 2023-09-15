ICP arrest 128 wanted members of bike snatcher gangs

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 128 wanted members of bike snatcher gang involved in a series of motorbike snatching activities and recovered 71 snatched bikes from their possession during the ongoing year, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Islamabad Capital Police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending 128 wanted members of motorbike snatcher gang involved in a series of bike snatcher activities in various areas of the city.

The police team also recovered 71 snatched motorbikes from their possession.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. The police team also handed over the 62 recovered motorbikes to their owners. The owners paid tribute to the police teams and thanked Islamabad Capital Police for effective action against criminals.

The Islamabad Capital City Police officers (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained. Also, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he added.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Bilal and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad Masih and recovered 575 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Jameel Ullah involved in illegally cylinder gas refilling.

The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Qadeer and recovered 310 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Sail and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Shams colony police team arrested two accused namely Shahid Ahmed and Javed and recovered 155 gram hashish and one iron punch from his possession. Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Nasir Mahmood and Asif Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. The Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Waqas and Ahmed Ali and recovered 262 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Hassan Akhtar and recovered 447 gram heroin from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.