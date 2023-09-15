The recent revelation that two prominent housing societies in Peshawar, Citi Housing and Bahria Town, have been operating without the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other legal documents, has raised concerns about potential fraud and deception. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has rightly warned the public about investing in these unauthorised schemes and advised redirecting investments towards legally approved housing projects.

It is disappointing to witness the existence of these large scale housing societies without the required relevant legal documentation. This clearly highlights neglect on the part of the authorities responsible for oversight and regulation. Hundreds of people have invested their hard-earned money in these properties, unaware of the potential consequences they may now face, as a result of this crisis born out of pure negligence.

By examining similar instances, such as the illegal housing schemes uncovered in Islamabad earlier this year, we see that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) took proactive measures to protect the public. They issued warnings to potential investors before they made their investments and registered cases against the owners of illegal properties. Furthermore, appropriate actions were taken against officials from authoritative bodies who allowed such schemes to flourish.

To prevent future occurrences, it is crucial for enforcement agencies to uphold their responsibilities diligently. A more comprehensive understanding of the law is required to ensure that NOCs and other legal documents are obtained before any residential scheme is allowed to operate. Aside from legal compliance, housing schemes must also meet basic standards of infrastructure, safety, and other facilities. The oversight bodies, like the CDA, must issue lists of approved and unauthorized schemes, ensuring that the public is well-informed and aware of potential risks.

The fact that hundreds have lost their hard-earned money to this product of oversight proves this to be a concerning matter that demands immediate attention. The inquiry launched to determine the reasons behind the lack of NOCs and the operation of these unauthorised societies is a step in the right direction. Only through these measures can the public’s trust be restored and potential investors safeguarded from the consequences of negligence.