Iqbal Library to be completed by 30th: DC

Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan said the project of upgradation and restora­tion of Iqbal Library will be completed by September 30. The Allama Iqbal Li­brary is underway for the reconstruction of wash­rooms, new furniture, installation of PVC panel­ing and ceiling for walls, replacement of electrical equipments and air con­ditioning. He stated this while reviewing the on­going work in the library. Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal and As­sistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present. Later, DC Adnan Mehmood Awan inspected the work of installation of protection grill in front of ‘Martyrs Wall’ in Chowk Al­lama Iqbal and directed to ensure quality of the work.

