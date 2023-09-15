Friday, September 15, 2023
IRSA releases 261600 cusecs water  

September 15, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 261600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 229400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545 .04 feet and was 147.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 124100 cusecs and 125000 cusecs respectively. 

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1236.70 feet, 186.7 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 13700 cusecs and 45000 cusecs respectively.

