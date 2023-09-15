Friday, September 15, 2023
Jinnah House case: ATC initiates process to declare 54 accused as POs

Agencies
September 15, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday initiated the process of declaring 54 accused as the proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking the Jinnah House during May-9 violence. The court ordered for pub­lishing a proclamation in the newspapers for appearance of the accused. ATC Judge Ab­her Gul Khan initiated the pro­cess on an application, filed by the police. The investigation officer of Sarwar Road police had filed the application and requested the court to initiate the process of declaring the accused as POs. He submit­ted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants. He also sub­mitted that the police also failed to arrest the accused. Kanwal Mehmood, Nosheen Hammad, Hajra Niazi, Naeem Riaz, Anum Shaukat, Afsana Yasmeen, Deeba Farhat, Saki­na Saeed, Inamul Haq, Shah­baz Ameer Ali, Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan and others were among the accused. The Sar­war Road police had regis­tered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking the Jin­nah House, which also served as the residence of Lahore corps commander.

