JUI-F, PTI and GDA old allies: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty yesterday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal), Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and the Grand Democratic Alli­ance were ‘old allies.’

PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi said the unity between the GDA, JUI-F, PTI and Sindh United Party highlights their common interests in Sindh’s welfare. Ear­lier, leaders from JUI-F, GDA, and SUP convened to discuss the current political landscape and the potential for an electoral alliance dur­ing the upcoming gen­eral elections in Sindh. In reaction, Senator Mehdi pointed out that while the JUI-F was an ally at the federal level in the coalition government including the PPP, it stood with the PTI in Sindh. He re­marked that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s ac­tivities in Karachi, in­cluding “terrorism and target killings,” were a matter of concern.

“Despite being part of every government, MQM focused on fill­ing its pockets rather than addressing Kara­chi’s issues. MQM may touch anyone’s feet, but defeat seems to be its destiny,” he added. Senator Mehdi also praised PPP’s track record in providing employment opportu­nities to thousands of youth, ranging from Grade 1 to 17 through the Public Service Commission, over the past 15 years. He un­derscored the pres­ence of AISIVD hospi­tals throughout Sindh, providing free health­care services.

Senator Mehdi said Pakistan was under­going transformation, with Thar producing electricity and illumi­nating the country—a testament to the PPP’s performance. He also noted that PPP’s op­ponents in Sindh were becoming increasingly exposed to defeat. Senator Mehdi said the PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Sindh and its achievements.