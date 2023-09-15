JUI-F, PTI and GDA old allies: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal), Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and the Grand Democratic Alliance were ‘old allies.’
PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi said the unity between the GDA, JUI-F, PTI and Sindh United Party highlights their common interests in Sindh’s welfare. Earlier, leaders from JUI-F, GDA, and SUP convened to discuss the current political landscape and the potential for an electoral alliance during the upcoming general elections in Sindh. In reaction, Senator Mehdi pointed out that while the JUI-F was an ally at the federal level in the coalition government including the PPP, it stood with the PTI in Sindh. He remarked that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s activities in Karachi, including “terrorism and target killings,” were a matter of concern.
“Despite being part of every government, MQM focused on filling its pockets rather than addressing Karachi’s issues. MQM may touch anyone’s feet, but defeat seems to be its destiny,” he added. Senator Mehdi also praised PPP’s track record in providing employment opportunities to thousands of youth, ranging from Grade 1 to 17 through the Public Service Commission, over the past 15 years. He underscored the presence of AISIVD hospitals throughout Sindh, providing free healthcare services.
Senator Mehdi said Pakistan was undergoing transformation, with Thar producing electricity and illuminating the country—a testament to the PPP’s performance. He also noted that PPP’s opponents in Sindh were becoming increasingly exposed to defeat. Senator Mehdi said the PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Sindh and its achievements.