KMU focuses on elevating nursing education quality

Peshawar - The Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq, has emphasized that nursing is the backbone of the healthcare system, and enhancing the quality of nursing education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the need of the hour.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Fazal Maula, a member of the Pakistan Nursing Council, at KMU. Also present at the meeting were Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah; Director of Academics & Admission, Dr Zill-e-Huma; Deputy Director of Inspections, Affiliation, and Monitoring, Muhammad Tayyab; Dr Dildar, Associate Professor at INS; and Dr Sabiha Khanum, Director of INS-KMU.

VC Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq stated that KMU plays a leading role in improving and developing nursing education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. He mentioned that KMU would soon organize monitoring visits to affiliated institutions to ensure the academic quality of nursing programs. The meeting also discussed the importance of internships for nursing students, per Pakistan Nursing Council guidelines, and the role of KMU in facilitating internships for its core nursing colleges.

The vice-chancellor further stated that KMU has initiated nursing programs in Swat, Swabi, Kurram, and Islamabad, with a priority to affiliate these institutes with the Nursing Council. KMU is committed to investing in nursing education and aims to establish new nursing colleges to provide high-quality, cost-effective nursing education to remote areas of the province. Support and patronage from the Nursing Council are vital to promote nursing education in these remote areas.

During the meeting, it was agreed that, since the majority of female nurses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hail from Chitral, KMU is willing to establish a nursing college in Chitral. This initiative will provide opportunities for the people of Chitral to pursue nursing education in their district. Additionally, efforts will be made to encourage female students to enrol in nursing colleges, and scholarships will be offered to women in affiliated colleges to boost female nurse enrollment.