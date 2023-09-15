KP cabinet members’ portfolios reshuffled

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled the portfolios of five cabinet members, including three ministers, an advisor, and a special assistant.

A notification issued here stated that Minister for Tribal Affairs, Syed Aamir Abdullah, has been given the additional ministries of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, in addition to his current ministry.

Ahmed Jan, Minister for Mineral Development, Energy, and Power, has been assigned to the Ministry of Communication and Works and the Irrigation Department.

Amer Nadeem Durrani, Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Industries, and Technical Education, will now also serve as Minister for Public Health Engineering, Local Govt, and Rural Development. Advisor to the CM for Communication and Works, Planning and Development, and Public Health Engineering, Dr. Sarfraz Ali, has been given the portfolio of Planning and Development, Energy and Power, and Minerals Development. Special Assistant for Irrigation and Housing, Zafarullah Khan, has been assigned the portfolios of Housing Transport and Mass Transit.