Friday, September 15, 2023
Lawyers demand general elections within 90 days

Partial strike observed in City

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Lawyers fraternity Thursday observed a partial strike in the provincial capital against the hike in petroleum products and electricity billsand also demanded elections within 90 days according to the spirit of the constitution of Pakistan. The lawyers took out a rally from the Lahore High Court, which passed through GPO Chowk and ended at Charing Cross. The lawyers demanded emergency measures from the caretaker government to control inflation and also demanded that general elections be held within 90 days. A meet­ing of Lahore High Court Bar Association was held at General House. It was pre­sided over by President High Court Bar Ishtiaq Chaudhry. A great score of lawyers attented the meeting, during the meeting the legal experts demanded the caretaker set-up to hold the election within 90 days to fulfill potent constitutional practice. In the meeting, the lawyers demanded to suspend the membership of former Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and said that Azam Nazir Tarar, as the Law Minister, ap­proved the Military Courts, Secret Act, and forged signatures of the President. The lawyers also demanded a reduction in the recent prices of petroleum products and electricity bills. The Lahore Bar had called for a strike other day in light of the Su­preme Court Bar resolution, on which the lawyers in the subordinate courts of La­hore staged a partial strike, due to which the cases remained adjourned without action throughout the day.

Our Staff Reporter

