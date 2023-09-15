Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LDA retrieves 75-kanal land from land grabbers

Agencies
September 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Develop­ment Authority (LDA) teams conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in the last 24 hours and got vacat­ed land worth billions of rupees. According to a spokesman for the LDA, the LDA and police conducted an operation against ‘qabza mafia’ in Johar Town at PIA Road to get vacated the government land and properties of citizens. The teams retrieved over 75 kanals of com­mercial land worth bil­lions of rupees. Mafias had built shops, auc­tion houses, and other permanent encroach­ments on the proper­ties. The operation was conducted by Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the su­pervision of Additional DG Housing Captain R. Shah Mir Iqbal.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023