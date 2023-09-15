LDA retrieves 75-kanal land from land grabbers

LAHORE - The Lahore Develop­ment Authority (LDA) teams conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in the last 24 hours and got vacat­ed land worth billions of rupees. According to a spokesman for the LDA, the LDA and police conducted an operation against ‘qabza mafia’ in Johar Town at PIA Road to get vacated the government land and properties of citizens. The teams retrieved over 75 kanals of com­mercial land worth bil­lions of rupees. Mafias had built shops, auc­tion houses, and other permanent encroach­ments on the proper­ties. The operation was conducted by Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the su­pervision of Additional DG Housing Captain R. Shah Mir Iqbal.