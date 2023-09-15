Man kills wife, sister-in-law over family dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - An infuriated person killed his wife and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the limits of Sadr police station Tandlianwala on Thursday.

The police said accused Shah­baz’s wife Nasreen Bibi was resid­ing with her sister Parveen after quarreling with husband. The ac­cused Shahbaz, alongwith his two accomplices, came to the home of his sister-in-law at Chak No 614-GB and opened indiscriminate fire. Consequently, both women Nas­reen Bibi and Parveen suffered crit­ical injuries and died on-the-spot.

The police shifted both bodies to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from crime scene to start legal action against alleged accused.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has taken notice of the double murder and sought a de­tailed report into the murder case.

FEMALE SWINDLER HELD WITH FAKE CURRENCY NOTES

Sadr Sammundri police have ar­rested a female swindler alongwith huge quantity of counterfeit cur­rency notes.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that a couple was busy in purchase of gold jewellery and other items from people in Chak No 447-GB against bogus currency notes of 1,000 and 5,000 denomi­nation when the area people caught them red-handed.

The male accused managed to escape from the scene, whereas the police arrested the female swindler and recovered counterfeit currency notes worth Rs150,000.

The accused, identified as Mu­zammal Bibi of Pakpattan, was sent behind bars while investigation for arrest of her accomplice was under progress, the spokesperson added.