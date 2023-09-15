Maryam asks people to give two-thirds mandate to Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE - The senior Vice- president and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday convened a consultative meeting with former Assembly members and party ticket holders.
The purpose of this meeting was to gather their insights on the current political dynamics in their respective constituencies in anticipation of the upcoming elections. Furthermore, she sought their recommendations concerning the reception arrangements for the return of the party’s leader Mian Nawaz Sharif scheduled for next month.
During the meeting, the announcement of Nawaz Sharif’s return on October 21 was met with enthusiasm. National and provincial assembly members expressed their unwavering support for Nawaz Sharif and pledged to accord him a historic welcome upon his return. The participants of the gathering also provided their input and ideas on how to make this occasion truly remarkable. They were confident that elder Sharif would once again lead the nation and steer it out of its ongoing crises.
Addressing the meeting, Maryam encouraged former party lawmakers to strive for securing a more than two-thirds majority for Sharif in the upcoming elections. She emphasized that Sharif, in return, would bring an end to the economic downturn, inflation, and unemployment, thereby dispelling the darkness that had shrouded the nation. Maryam underscored that the people had thrice placed their trust in Sharif as their prime minister, and he had faithfully fulfilled every promise made to them.