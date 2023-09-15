Friday, September 15, 2023
MD CAT exam will not be re-conducted: PMDC verdict

Web Desk
7:19 PM | September 15, 2023
National

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) held a meeting regarding the analysis of the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD CAT) exam where vice chancellors of the provincial universities were invited.

The PMDC president directed the authorities concerned to re-check the question papers, analyse discrepancy in the paper and conduct an inquiry against those involved in using unfair methods in the examination.

In the meeting, President PMDC urged the authorities to resolve all exam-related issues on priority basis without any delay.

He said the universities should declare their results through their official websites as soon as possible.

It was also decided in the meeting that the results would also be available on PMDC websites.

Jinnah Sindh University will announce the results after the inquiry and the MD CAT examination will not be re-conducted.
 
 

