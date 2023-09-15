Minister calls for minorities’ rights, interfaith harmony

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Law, Religious, and Minority Affairs, Justice (R) Arshad Shah, has emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding the rights, lives, and property of minorities, along with ensuring religious freedom as the top priority of the current caretaker government. He assured that the provincial government is fully committed to protecting all minorities, including the Christian community. While the government is actively taking measures in this regard, he also commended the collaborative efforts of Muslim scholars and leaders from minority religious groups to ensure the success of these initiatives.

Arshad Shah expressed these sentiments while speaking as a special guest at an interfaith harmony event organized by the provincial Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs and the Churches Association of Hazara at St. Luke’s Church in Abbottabad. The event was attended by scholars, religious leaders from minority communities, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, SP Traffic Warden Arif Javed, pastors from various Hazara churches, and other participants.

During the event, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Zakir Paul Advocate, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Council, and Rafiq Javed, President of All Churches Association Hazara Division, also voiced their views. They appealed to leaders of all faiths and the people in the Hazara Division to play their role in promoting peace and harmony.

The caretaker Minister Arshad Shah expressed his satisfaction with the harmony prevailing among all schools of thought, including minorities, regarding law and order and brotherhood in Hazara Division. He reaffirmed the commitment of the federal and provincial governments to protect the rights of minorities.

While he acknowledged that there is no direct threat to minorities at the public level, he acknowledged the presence of conspiratorial elements involved in attacks on both Muslims and minorities, with the intent to destabilize the country. He urged the government to employ all necessary measures and resources to eliminate such malicious elements.

Furthermore, Arshad Shah issued instructions for the immediate construction of the walls of St. Luke’s Church and assured that prompt action would be taken to safeguard places of worship for minorities and provide necessary facilities. He also pledged to investigate complaints related to the protection of temples and the illegal use of endowment properties.