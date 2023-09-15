Mushaal vows to continue raising Kashmiris’ issues

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empower­ment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thursday vowed to continue raising is­sues of oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all interna­tional forums. Addressing ‘Pehchan Pakistan’ con­ference here at a private university, she said Kash­miris were struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations. Mushaal Mullick said India had miserably failed to suppress voice of Kashmiris for freedom de­spite deployment of more than a million troops in IIOJK. She said nobody was safe in the occupied valley as women and children were being disgraced, and freedom lover youth and other people were being severely tortured. The special assistant said fake and expired medi­cines were being supplied to continue genocide of Kashmiri people. She said there was no political, re­ligious and social liberty in IIOJK and massive hu­man rights violations by the occupation Indian forces were routine mat­ter. Mushaal Mullick urged the people in Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora to sup­port Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination under the United Nations Secu­rity Council’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.