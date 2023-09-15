Nine talented graduates from Balochistan selected for Barrick’s Int’l Graduate Programme

QUETTA - The highly-coveted RDMC (Barrick) International Graduate Programme launched in July this year culminated with the selection of nine young gradu­ates from across Balochistan on Thurs­day. The primary goal is to cultivate a cadre of future experts and leaders who will not only fill the void in the region’s skill landscape but also champion the Reko Diq Mining Company alongwith their province. Being a global com­pany, Barrick has its presence in 19 countries and seeks to facilitate cross-border learning of its team members so that there is opportunity to transfer knowledge and skill and enhance in-country capability. For Pakistan, this programme is an investment to build national human resource capacity for the mining sector. The International Graduate Programme has a term of two years after which employees usually re­turn to their country of origin to work for the Barrick business there.

The nine individuals, four of whom are women, belong to various parts of the province and were selected through a merit-driven process. The graduates selected come from across the province of Balochistan from dis­tricts such as Panjgur, Gwadar, Quet­ta, Loralai, Khuzdar, Pishin and the RDMC district of operations Chagai. Disciplines that RDMC (Barrick) has hired from are Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engi­neering, Renewable Energy and Geol­ogy. RDMC made a conscious effort to find Baloch students since opportuni­ties for employment and training have historically been limited in the prov­ince. RDMC approached various edu­cational institutions such as the Balo­chistan University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) Khuzdar, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), University of Balochistan and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Manage­ment Sciences (BUITEMS). The RDMC also shared details of this programme through advertising it in mainstream publications in July 2023.

RDMC HR manager, Nida Yousuf said, “This is a tremendous life-chang­ing opportunity for these young grad­uates. They will travel to the Barrick assets in Argentina and get on-job training as well as capability devel­opment mining disciplines. Eventu­ally we look forward to these bright professionals returning to Pakistan and adding value to our pool of hu­man resource at the Reko Diq Mine.” This is the first cohort of graduates from Balochistan through the Barrick International Graduate Programme. True to the Barrick philosophy this mining operation will add value to the lives of the local communities from the district of operations Chagai to the province of Balochistan and in fact, to the host country Pakistan.