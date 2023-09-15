Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NPO to organize webinar on peace, justice and strong institution

APP
September 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institution’ on September 22.
The objective of the workshop is to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusion institutions at all levels,” according to an NPO document shared here Thursday.
The workshop will  provide information about peace, justice and strong institutions in Pakistan, what is meant by peace, justice and strong institutions, five approaches to peace, peace politics, peace power of law and power of communication. The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023