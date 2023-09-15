Official draws ceremony for Pak- Indonesia Davis Cup tie takes place today

LAHORE -: The official draws cer­emony for the Davis Cup World Group-II tie between Pakistan and Indonesia will take place today (Friday) at a local hotel in Islamabad, commencing at 10:30 am. The tie itself is slated for September 16 and 17 at the Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. The Pakistani contingent, led by the formidable duo of aces Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, boasts addi­tional talent in form of Mu­hammad Shoaib, Muham­mad Abid, and debutant Barkat Ullah. The coaching helm for the Pakistan team will be entrusted to for­mer Davis Cup Player Mu­shaf Zia, with Muhammad Shahid serving as the team physio. The Indonesian Da­vis Cup team, consisting of three players, one captain, and one coach, landed in Islamabad on September 11. The Indonesian roster features David Agung Su­santo, Ignatius Anthony Susanto, and M Gunawan Trismuwantara, with Wir­jawan Sugiharta fulfilling the role of the playing cap­tain. Accompanying him are Suharyadi (manager), Rob­by Sudrajat (strength and conditioning coach), and Suharto (masseur). To over­see the tie, ITF referee Mr. Hany Hamied Ali ElKhafief from Egypt arrived on Sep­tember 12. Chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella from Italy and Chief of Umpires Essam Maher Mohammad Saleh touched down on Thursday, while the second Chair Umpire, Ivan Yovchev from Bulgaria, will arrive today (Friday). During preparations for the Davis Cup event, PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the venue and engaged with both the Paki­stani and Indonesian teams, conveying his best wishes for the upcoming clash. He expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive orga­nizational arrangements, including the security ar­rangements provided by Islamabad Police. The PTF chief also extended his grat­itude to the IPC Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board for their steadfast support throughout the process.