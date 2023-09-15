 Pacer Hasan Ali, athlete Shajar Abbas call on Wahab Riaz

LAHORE- Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali and international athlete Shajar Abbas called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Hasan Ali gifted a nutrition pack to national athlete Shajar Abbas on this occasion. Wahab Riaz reiterated his determination to work for the promotion and development of all games in the province. “We are patronizing all the national players so that they can earn laurels for the country at the international level.” Wahab Riaz further said that Shajar is a gifted and capable athlete. “Hassan Ali’s gift of nutrition for Shajar is a welcome sign. Our champion athletes have a special need for a nutritional programme,” he added. Hasan Ali expressed his willingness to work with Adviser to CM on Sports Wahab Riaz for the development of sports in all parts of the province.