Friday, September 15, 2023
 Pacer Hasan Ali, athlete Shajar Abbas call on Wahab Riaz

STAFF REPORT
September 15, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali and international ath­lete Shajar Abbas called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Hasan Ali gifted a nutrition pack to national athlete Shajar Abbas on this occasion. Wahab Riaz reit­erated his determination to work for the promotion and development of all games in the province. “We are pa­tronizing all the national players so that they can earn laurels for the country at the international level.” Wahab Riaz further said that Sha­jar is a gifted and capable athlete. “Hassan Ali’s gift of nutrition for Shajar is a welcome sign. Our cham­pion athletes have a special need for a nutritional pro­gramme,” he added. Hasan Ali expressed his willingness to work with Adviser to CM on Sports Wahab Riaz for the development of sports in all parts of the province.

