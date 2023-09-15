Pak Cables launches highest voltage (69 KV) CCV line for MV cables

KARACHI-Pakistan Cables has launched the nation’s first highest voltage (69KV) CCV line for Medium Voltage (MV) cables through world class German technology. As the pioneer in the wires and cables industry in Pakistan, the company has a legacy of breaking barriers. In addition, Pakistan Cables has also set up a High Voltage Testing (HVT) facility at Nooriabad, which enables testing of cables at higher voltage grades.

“This is a significant milestone for the Company during its 70th year anniversary. It reflects 70 years of uncompromised dedication and setting Industry benchmarks. I am thrilled at the outcome and proud of our team, who drove the project with a lot of hard work,”, said Fahd K. Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cables Ltd.