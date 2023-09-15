Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Cables launches highest voltage (69 KV) CCV line for MV cables

Pak Cables launches highest voltage (69 KV) CCV line for MV cables
PR
September 15, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Pakistan Cables has launched the nation’s first highest voltage (69KV) CCV line for Medium Voltage (MV) cables through world class German technology. As the pioneer in the wires and cables industry in Pakistan, the company has a legacy of breaking barriers. In addition, Pakistan Cables has also set up a High Voltage Testing (HVT) facility at Nooriabad, which enables testing of cables at higher voltage grades.
“This is a significant milestone for the Company during its 70th year anniversary. It reflects 70 years of uncompromised dedication and setting Industry benchmarks. I am thrilled at the outcome and proud of our team, who drove the project with a lot of hard work,”, said Fahd K. Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cables Ltd.

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023