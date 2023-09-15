Pakistan asks Afghanistan to ensure peace along border

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will participate in the high-level debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 18 to 23, the Foreign Office announced yesterday. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Prime Minister was scheduled to address the UNGA on September 22. In his UNGA address, she said, the PM will discuss various regional and global issues, including the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved on the UN agenda. She said the PM will elaborate on the significant measures taken by the caretaker government to strengthen Pakistan’s economic recovery and attract both domestic and foreign investments. Apart from addressing the UNGA, the Prime Minister will participate in a summit on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other high-level meetings organized by the UN General Assembly.
These platforms will allow discussions on global solutions to economic and development challenges exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and climate change, she added. During the UNGA session, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries, international organizations’ leaders, philanthropic organizations, and corporate leaders. He will also engage with international media.
The spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s view of the United Nations as a vital forum for nation-states and highlighted the country’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN’s role in promoting global peace and prosperity.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the Prime Minister during these engagements. Baloch mentioned the foreign minister’s participation in the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in London, where Pakistan is chairing the forum for the first time in three decades.
Regarding the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the spokesperson expressed concerns about human rights violations against women in the region and called for an end to these violations to ensure the dignity and peace of the women living there. She reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its status pending resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She also clarified Pakistan’s position on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Afghan transit trade. The spokesperson expressed Pakistan’s concerns about security threats emanating from Afghanistan and the temporary closure of the border, stating that decisions regarding border openings would be made based on future developments. On the Afghan transit trade, she said Pakistan has been implementing in good faith the agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan with regards to transit trade.
“We have facilitated our landlocked neighbour in their access to the rest of the world in terms of trade and we will continue to do so. We have also said that there have been some concerns of Pakistan regarding misuse of the transit trade agreement on which we will engage with the Afghan authorities to end these practices,” she explained. To a question, she said Pakistan was concerned about the security threat emanating from Afghanistan. “There have been recent incidents including in Chitral on the 6 September, as well as the incident on the border on the same day. We believe that such incidents embolden the terrorists and that is why it is important for the Afghan interim authorities to ensure that Afghan territory is not used to threaten Pakistan. With regards to the opening of borders, I must underline that the closure of the border is temporary. And we will make the decision regarding its opening in view of the developments that take place in the coming days,” she elaborated.