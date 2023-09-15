Pakistan needs trade with world, not charity: Alvi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan, being the fifth largest country in the world, did not need any charity but the trade with the international com­munity. The president, addressing the Annual LCCI Ambassadors’ Dinner 2023, exemplified Europe saying that by enhancing mutual trade, the world had moved towards peace but it required increased efforts to create an enabling atmosphere all around.

He said Pakistan desired the developed world to share its expertise in information technology with it as pursuing the ideals of “one humanity”, they should spend their resources for the betterment of the people outside their borders too.

President Alvi said the brain drain has made the nations lose competent individuals despite having spent huge resources on their education. The pro­vision of equitable development would help such individuals to contribute to their own countries.

Recounting Europe’s journey to get rid of war, the president said women and children had always been the major casualties of conflicts, and the es­tablishment of peace required the elimination of exploitation. Highlighting the double standards, the president said the signing of peace conventions and their violations could not go on simultaneously. He said the world must focus on enhancing coopera­tion for the betterment of the next generations as all the world religions preached human service.

President Alvi said that as artificial intelligence was impacting human decision-making, it re­quired timely efforts to tackle the challenge be­fore it got out of control. He urged the diplomats to persuade their respective business communities to take advantage of Pakistan’s renewed commit­ment to attract investment with a particular focus on a few sectors through a one-window facility.