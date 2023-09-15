PM for expediting PIA privatisation process

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar ul Haq Ka­kar has directed the Ministry of Privatisa­tion to expedite the process of privatizing the process of nation­al airline PIA so as to provide a reliable ser­vice to the users and to raise the standards of the national flag carrier to match the global air­line standards.

The PM issued these directives while chair­ing a meeting on mat­ters related to PIA on Thursday. The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of privat­ization process of PIA.

He directed all the rel­evant stakeholders to find an immediate solu­tion to the matters relat­ed to this privatization.

He welcomed the new caretaker minis­ter for privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad to his team and instructed him to oversee the pro­cess of privatization of PIA and to complete it on a fast track basis.

AMBASSADOR OF TURKEY CALLS ON PM

Meanwhile, Ambassa­dor of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci called on Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister thanked President Re­cep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish leadership for their warm messag­es of felicitations on his assumption of office.

He said the people of Pakistan enjoyed a his­toric, cultural and fra­ternal relationship with Turkiye. President Er­dogan enjoyed the same popularity in Pakistan as in his own country.

The Prime Minister appreciat­ed Turkiye’s reconstruction efforts following the tragic earthquake of February 2023 and reiterated Paki­stan’s readiness to continue extend­ing all possible support to the Turk­ish people.

On bilateral relations, the Prime Minister said that the two countries could further enhance cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, mining, IT and defence. Pakistan was keen to attract foreign investors and the Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been established to gen­erate new and attractive investment opportunities in priority sectors.

The Prime Minister praised Turki­ye for its long-standing and steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

In addition to having strong and time-tested bilateral relations, Paki­stan and Turkiye share convergence and cooperate closely on a wide range of regional and multilateral is­sues, including efforts to combat Is­lamophobia.

MEETING WITH COMMERCE MINISTER

Meanwhile, talking to Interim Com­merce Minister Gohar Ejaz, who called on him, the prime minister directed to complete all the mea­sures within the stipulated time to ensure access of Pakistani goods to the international markets.

He said all efforts be made to im­prove exports.

During the meeting, the Com­merce Minister gave a detailed briefing on his ministry’s steps for the promotion of exports.