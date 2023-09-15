PM for expediting PIA privatisation process

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed the Ministry of Privatisation to expedite the process of privatizing the process of national airline PIA so as to provide a reliable service to the users and to raise the standards of the national flag carrier to match the global airline standards.
The PM issued these directives while chairing a meeting on matters related to PIA on Thursday. The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of privatization process of PIA.
He directed all the relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the matters related to this privatization.
He welcomed the new caretaker minister for privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad to his team and instructed him to oversee the process of privatization of PIA and to complete it on a fast track basis.
AMBASSADOR OF TURKEY CALLS ON PM
Meanwhile, Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci called on Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Islamabad.
The Prime Minister thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish leadership for their warm messages of felicitations on his assumption of office.
He said the people of Pakistan enjoyed a historic, cultural and fraternal relationship with Turkiye. President Erdogan enjoyed the same popularity in Pakistan as in his own country.
The Prime Minister appreciated Turkiye’s reconstruction efforts following the tragic earthquake of February 2023 and reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue extending all possible support to the Turkish people.
On bilateral relations, the Prime Minister said that the two countries could further enhance cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, mining, IT and defence. Pakistan was keen to attract foreign investors and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been established to generate new and attractive investment opportunities in priority sectors.
The Prime Minister praised Turkiye for its long-standing and steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.
In addition to having strong and time-tested bilateral relations, Pakistan and Turkiye share convergence and cooperate closely on a wide range of regional and multilateral issues, including efforts to combat Islamophobia.
MEETING WITH COMMERCE MINISTER
Meanwhile, talking to Interim Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz, who called on him, the prime minister directed to complete all the measures within the stipulated time to ensure access of Pakistani goods to the international markets.
He said all efforts be made to improve exports.
During the meeting, the Commerce Minister gave a detailed briefing on his ministry’s steps for the promotion of exports.