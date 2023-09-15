Friday, September 15, 2023
PML-N set to observe CJP Bandial's exit day as day of deliverance

Web Desk
8:48 PM | September 15, 2023
National

Senior leader of the Muslim League-N Ata Tarrar announced to observe CJP Bandial’s exit day as a day of deliverance. He also claimed that CJP Umar Ata Bandial's attempts to please an individual hold no significance for his party.

Speaking to the media in London, Tarrar emphasised that his leadership has faced numerous hardships and many are ignorant of the fact that the majority of legal cases have already been resolved on merit.

Furthermore, Tarar asserted that Nawaz Sharif and other party members never accepted gifts from the Toshakhana to subsequently sell them in the market.  

