Police arrest 2 murder suspects

ISLAMABAD-Shahzad Town police and Homicide Unit teams have arrested two accused involved in murder case and recovered murder tool pistol and motorbike used in crime from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, on 22 August 2023 Shahzad Town police station received an application from a citizen named Akmal Hussain who stated that his conductor namely Muhammad Awais was shot by accused Adeel and Roman and he was seriously injured and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the application, the Shahzad Town Police team registered FIR. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused namely Adeel and Roman and recovered a pistol with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession, while further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

He said that Islamabad capital police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he said.