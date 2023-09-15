Friday, September 15, 2023
Police official buried with honor in Larkana

September 15, 2023
LARKANA-A police Constable Ghulam Abbas Brohi who got injured in an exchange of fire with robbers, on May 06 this year, while performing his duty at Kodrani post in the limits of WarisDino Machhi Police Station of Larkana district breath his last on Wednesday. He was laid to rest with police honors in his native village Pir Musafeer of Ratodero (Larkana), on Thursday. The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered at the village Pir Musafeer of Ratodero (Larkana), SSP Kamber-Shahdad Kot and Larkana Asif Raza Baloch, Chairman District Council Larkana Advocate Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, police officials, family members, people from all (different) walks of life attended the funeral. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Larkana district police jawans presented the guard of honor while SSP Kamber-Shahdad Kot and Larkana Asif Raza Baloch laid wreaths at his grave.
On this occasion, SSP Larkana expressed sympathy and condolence to the relatives of the martyr, praised him for his bravery, and paid tribute to his departmental services. While consoling the heirs, he said that the entire police department is with the family of the martyr in this hour of sorrow. He said that the family of the martyr should not consider them alone and that it is the responsibility of the Sindh Police Department to solve the problems and difficulties of the family of the martyr police official.

