President PDF meets DG PSB to discuss dodgeball development in Pakistan

LAHORE -
The meeting was marked by a fruitful exchange of ideas and information regarding the sport of dodgeball in Pakistan. During the meeting, Mian Rizwan briefed DG Shoaib Khoso about the Pakistan Dodgeball Federation and the intricacies of the sport itself. He took the opportunity to discuss the recent success of the Asian Dodgeball Championship held in Singapore, expressing optimism that Pakistan is well on its way to attaining a prominent stature in the world of dodgeball in the near future.
Furthermore, Mian Rizwan took pride in informing DG Shoaib Khoso about his role as Vice President in the Asian Dodgeball Federation, highlighting the growing influence of Pakistan within the international dodgeball community. The Pakistan Dodgeball Federation’s commitment to the sport’s promotion and development in Pakistan, Asia, and the world was also a focal point of the discussion.
The federation is dedicated to playing an instrumental role in elevating dodgeball’s status, both domestically and globally, and will continue working diligently towards this objective, added Mian Rizwan Ali.