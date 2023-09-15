Friday, September 15, 2023
President PDF meets DG PSB to discuss dodgeball development in Pakistan

September 15, 2023
LAHORE - Mian Rizwan Ali, President of Paki­stan Dodgeball Federation (PDF), held a significant meeting with the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, Shoaib Khoso, at his office.

The meeting was marked by a fruitful exchange of ideas and in­formation regarding the sport of dodgeball in Pakistan. During the meeting, Mian Rizwan briefed DG Shoaib Khoso about the Pakistan Dodgeball Federation and the in­tricacies of the sport itself. He took the opportunity to discuss the re­cent success of the Asian Dodgeball Championship held in Singapore, expressing optimism that Paki­stan is well on its way to attaining a prominent stature in the world of dodgeball in the near future.

Furthermore, Mian Rizwan took pride in informing DG Shoaib Kho­so about his role as Vice President in the Asian Dodgeball Federation, highlighting the growing influence of Pakistan within the international dodgeball community. The Pakistan Dodgeball Federation’s commit­ment to the sport’s promotion and development in Pakistan, Asia, and the world was also a focal point of the discussion.

The federation is dedicated to playing an instrumental role in el­evating dodgeball’s status, both domestically and globally, and will continue working diligently to­wards this objective, added Mian Rizwan Ali.

