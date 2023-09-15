Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PSX gains 59 points

PSX gains 59 points
APP
September 15, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 59.13 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,650.06 points against 45,590.93 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 45,590.93 shares valuing Rs 2.77 billion were traded during the day as compared to 102,767,509 shares valu­ing Rs 3.80 billion on the last trading day. As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them re­corded gains and 138 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 30 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 18,078,085 shares at Rs 1.90 per share; Al-Sha­heer Corp with 18,007,987 shares at Rs 11.32 per share and SEARLR2 with 16,376,256 shares at Rs 1.60 per share. Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 26.00 per share price, closing at Rs 378.10, whereas the run­ner-up was Pak Services with Rs.20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 670.00.

Official draws ceremony for Pak- Indonesia Davis Cup tie takes place today

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023