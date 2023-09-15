PSX gains 59 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 59.13 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,650.06 points against 45,590.93 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 45,590.93 shares valuing Rs 2.77 billion were traded during the day as compared to 102,767,509 shares valu­ing Rs 3.80 billion on the last trading day. As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them re­corded gains and 138 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 30 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 18,078,085 shares at Rs 1.90 per share; Al-Sha­heer Corp with 18,007,987 shares at Rs 11.32 per share and SEARLR2 with 16,376,256 shares at Rs 1.60 per share. Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 26.00 per share price, closing at Rs 378.10, whereas the run­ner-up was Pak Services with Rs.20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 670.00.