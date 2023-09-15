Friday, September 15, 2023
PTI’s former MPA booked in three cases

Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BOUREWALA   -  Three cases were registered against former PTI MPA Ijaz Bandisha in the local police station on various charges. Accord­ing to an official of Ghal Syal police station, FIRs were lodged on the report of Saqib Iqbal, r/o 481/EB, Touqeer Nasir, r/o 481/EB and Abdur Rasheed, r/o 481/EB. Saqib Iqbal alleged that the former MPA broke his leg along­with the accomplices, Altaf and Abbas for displaying panaflex of Malik Nousher Langryal to congratulate him for joining PML-N. Abdur Rasheed said in an­other FIR that Ejaz Bande­sha snatched his tractor by cheating. Zafar Iqbal and Khizer Hayyat were also booked as accomplices of Ejaz Bandesha for embez­zling the tractor, stated Abdur Rasheed. Touqee Nasir alleged that the for­mer MPA alongwith Ejaz and Sultan had bulldozed four walls of his house. All of the applicants moved applications same time against the former MPA belonging to the same lo­cality, 481/EB.

Staff Reporter

