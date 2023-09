The 25th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet approved to increase the minimum salary of workers to 32 thousand rupees.

Chairing meeting at South Punjab Secretariat Multan, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure implementation of minimum salary.

The Cabinet has approved the facility of free travel on Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus service for disabled persons, senior citizens and students.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete projects of South Punjab soon.