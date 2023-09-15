RUDA mulls investment opportunities with Saudi businessmen, expatriates

RIYADH - An investment seminar ‘Horizons redefined’ was organised by RUDA in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A large number of people from different walks of life, investors, expatriates and Saudi royal dignitaries graced the occasion.
Pakistani ambassadors to Saudia Arabia, his excellency Ahmed Farooq while addressing the audience appreciated the Ravi City and called it as the most futuristic, modern and people friendly upcoming city with a game changing matrix of addressing all the vows of environment i.e. local ecology, pollution on one hand and creating tremendous business opportunities on the other.
He assured that the Pakistani embassy will extend all the support to get endorsements for the Ravi City. He further mentioned that business and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia is gaining momentum. Both the countries are on a very positive trajectory. Recently formed digital cooperation organisation between gulf countries and Pakistan is a digital silk route. The Saudi joint business council is also taking keen interests in opening inroads with the Pakistani business community.
Earlier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of RUDA thanked his excellency Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Princess Boudoir and Abu Saleh Tamimi for gracing the occasion. He also appreciated the interest taken in RUDA by a number of Saudi Business Enterprises, expatriates and investors who in a large number attended the seminar.