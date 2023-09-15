Friday, September 15, 2023
RUDA mulls investment opportunities with Saudi businessmen, expatriates

RUDA mulls investment opportunities with Saudi businessmen, expatriates
Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
RIYADH   -  An investment seminar ‘Hori­zons redefined’ was organised by RUDA in Riyadh, Saudi Ara­bia on Thursday. A large num­ber of people from different walks of life, investors, expa­triates and Saudi royal digni­taries graced the occasion. 

Pakistani ambassadors to Saudia Arabia, his excellency Ahmed Farooq while address­ing the audience appreciated the Ravi City and called it as the most futuristic, modern and people friendly upcoming city with a game changing ma­trix of addressing all the vows of environment i.e. local ecol­ogy, pollution on one hand and creating tremendous business opportunities on the other. 

He assured that the Paki­stani embassy will extend all the support to get endorse­ments for the Ravi City. He further mentioned that busi­ness and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia is gaining momentum. Both the countries are on a very positive trajectory. Re­cently formed digital coop­eration organisation between gulf countries and Pakistan is a digital silk route. The Saudi joint business council is also taking keen interests in open­ing inroads with the Pakistani business community.

Earlier Mansoor Ahmed Jan­jua, Chief Operating Officer of RUDA thanked his excellency Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Princess Boudoir and Abu Saleh Tamimi for gracing the occasion. He also appreciated the interest taken in RUDA by a number of Saudi Business Enterprises, expatriates and investors who in a large num­ber attended the seminar.

Our Staff Reporter

