Russian air defence system destroyed in Crimea, Ukraine says

KYIV-Ukraine says it has destroyed a sophisticated Russian air defence system in occupied Crimea. Kyiv’s security service (SBU) and navy carried out the attack on a Russian facility near Yevpatoriya using cruise missiles and drones, a Ukrainian intelligence source told the BBC. Video footage on social media showed a fire and smoke near the city, in the west of the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Moscow has yet to directly comment on the claim.

Instead, the Russian defence ministry said it had shot down several Ukrainian aerial drones and thwarted a separate attack on a naval patrol vessel. Earlier on Thursday, a number of explosions were reported in the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally occupied in 2014.