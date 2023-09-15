Friday, September 15, 2023
Russian air defence system destroyed in Crimea, Ukraine says

News Desk
September 15, 2023
International

KYIV-Ukraine says it has destroyed a sophisticated Russian air defence system in occupied Crimea. Kyiv’s security service (SBU) and navy carried out the attack on a Russian facility near Yevpatoriya using cruise missiles and drones, a Ukrainian intelligence source told the BBC. Video footage on social media showed a fire and smoke near the city, in the west of the Russian-occupied peninsula.
Moscow has yet to directly comment on the claim.
Instead, the Russian defence ministry said it had shot down several Ukrainian aerial drones and thwarted a separate attack on a naval patrol vessel. Earlier on Thursday, a number of explosions were reported in the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally occupied in 2014.

