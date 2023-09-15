Seminar for countering BJP’s electoral tactics in India

ISLAMABAD - During Thursday’s seminar in Islamabad, speakers emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to counter the BJP’s electoral tactics in India, calling for strategic diplomacy, robust military preparedness, and a strong media landscape.

The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) organized the seminar, titled ‘Indian Electoral Politics: Unpacking India’s Pre-Poll Dynamics & Implications for the Region.’ Distinguished speakers included Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi; Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to India Air Marshal Waseem ud Din, HI(M), SBt (Retd); former Director of the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad; and Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Afzal, Assistant Professor at Quaid-i-Azam University.

Air Marshal Ashfaque Arain (Retd), Advisor to CAS on CASS Affairs, delivered the concluding remarks, while Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan, Advisor on Aviation to the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan & President CASS, delivered the vote of thanks. The speakers examined India’s political climate, Modi’s re-election bid, and its implications for regional stability. They stressed the importance of a multifaceted approach for Pakistan, including strategic diplomacy, robust military preparedness, and a strong media landscape.

The panellists agreed that India has the potential to leverage security issues for domestic electoral gains, and Pakistan must remain vigilant and proactive to safeguard its national interests. They highlighted past incidents where military provocations by India benefited the BJP’s re-election bid but had negative consequences for ordinary Indians.

Air Marshal Farooq Habib (Retd), Senior Director at CASS and the seminar’s moderator, pointed to historical challenges Pakistan has faced due to its proximity to India and its hegemonic aspirations. He cited examples such as the Mumbai attack and the Pulwama incident as instances where such strategies provoked anti-Pakistan sentiments benefiting incumbent Indian governments. Furthermore, he commented on recent belligerent remarks from Indian leaders and warned of potential escalatory measures in diplomatic and military spheres. He also emphasized the role of the Indian media in stoking tensions, suggesting that it aligned with the BJP’s electoral narrative.

Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi discussed Prime Minister Modi’s anticipated approach towards the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, acknowledging that he would likely leverage the security narrative against Pakistan. Ambassador Qazi noted past instances where Pakistan was blamed for attacks in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) region and predicted that such tactics were likely to intensify in the run-up to the elections. He also anticipated India’s attempts to exploit internal issues in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Muhammad Mujeeb Afzal highlighted the proliferation of Hindu nationalist themes in Indian media, including television and Bollywood. He noted that anti-Pakistan sentiment had become a prominent tool for mobilization in India, especially around major electoral periods. Dr. Afzal proposed that Pakistan adopt a proactive stance and assert its position as a sovereign nation, rather than an ‘electoral pawn,’ emphasizing the vital role of Pakistani media in revealing India’s electoral strategies to the global community.

In his concluding remarks, Air Marshal Ashfaque Arain (Retd) pointed out the disparities between India’s economic strength, international support, and Pakistan’s current economic and political vulnerabilities. He stressed the need for Pakistan to ‘avert, respond, and put our house in order’ as the best strategy.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (Retd) expressed satisfaction that CASS continued to foster informed discussions on pressing issues. The seminar was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including academics, retired Armed Forces officers, policymakers, researchers, and media professionals, and concluded with an interactive Q&A session.