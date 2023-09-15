Sindh cabinet decides to launch military operation against dacoits in Riverine area

KARACHI - The provincial caretaker cabinet in its first formal meeting decided to launch a comprehensive joint operation with the Army and rangers to clear hideouts of dacoits, start a crackdown on organized weapon smuggling gangs, strengthen intelligence gathering, and deny cyber and digital space to criminals in the Riverine area.
The cabinet also decided to curb street crime in the city by launching operations against street criminals and the drug mafia. The meeting was held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar here at CM House on Thursday. The meeting was attended by caretaker ministers, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Prosecutor General Advocate Fayaz Shah, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, concerned provincial secretary and Special Assistant to CM Advocate Moiz Baig, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and others.
Minister Home Brig (retd) Hariz Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhtar briefed the cabinet on overall law & order, including kidnapping for ransom in the katcha area, street crime and drug mafia. Sharing the data of 20123, the CM was told that 218 people were kidnapped, of them, 207 have been recovered and 11 were still in the clutches of the kidnappers. To a question, the CM was told that when the incumbent IG police took over there were 57 kidnappings, out of them he got 46 recovered and efforts were underway to recover the remaining 11 persons.
The CM directed the IG Police to recover the outstanding 11 kidnappers and report them. He also urged him to direct the local police to keep in touch with the families of the hostages and keep them informed about the police efforts.