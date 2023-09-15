Sindh cabinet decides to launch military operation against dacoits in Riverine area

KARACHI - The provincial caretaker cabinet in its first formal meeting decided to launch a comprehensive joint operation with the Army and rangers to clear hide­outs of dacoits, start a crackdown on organized weapon smuggling gangs, strengthen intelligence gathering, and deny cyber and digital space to criminals in the Riverine area.

The cabinet also decided to curb street crime in the city by launching operations against street criminals and the drug mafia. The meeting was held under the chair of Caretak­er Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar here at CM House on Thurs­day. The meeting was attended by caretaker ministers, Advocate Gen­eral Hassan Akbar, Prosecutor Gen­eral Advocate Fayaz Shah, Chief Sec­retary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, PSCM Has­san Naqvi, concerned provincial sec­retary and Special Assistant to CM Advocate Moiz Baig, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and others.

Minister Home Brig (retd) Hariz Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhtar briefed the cabinet on overall law & order, including kidnapping for ran­som in the katcha area, street crime and drug mafia. Sharing the data of 20123, the CM was told that 218 people were kidnapped, of them, 207 have been recovered and 11 were still in the clutches of the kid­nappers. To a question, the CM was told that when the incumbent IG po­lice took over there were 57 kidnap­pings, out of them he got 46 recov­ered and efforts were underway to recover the remaining 11 persons.

The CM directed the IG Police to recover the outstanding 11 kid­nappers and report them. He also urged him to direct the local police to keep in touch with the families of the hostages and keep them in­formed about the police efforts.