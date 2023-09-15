Sindh CM condemns Mastung bomb blast

KARACHI - The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has strongly condemned the Mustang bomb blast leaving JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah and others injured. According to the statement issued by the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister said that he was in a grief and sorrow over the injury of former federal minister Hafiz Hamdullah in a bomb blast incident. Justice Baqar said that Pakistani nation was united against terrorist activities. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.