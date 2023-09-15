Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh CM condemns Mastung bomb blast

APP
September 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has strongly condemned the Mustang bomb blast leaving JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah and others injured. According to the statement issued by the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister said that he was in a grief and sorrow over the injury of former federal minister Hafiz Hamdullah in a bomb blast incident. Justice Baqar said that Pakistani nation was united against terrorist activities. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023